AMARAVATI: A. Satish won Gold Medal for 'Annaku Gorumudda' photo at the '5th India Press Photo Awards-2020', a national level photography competition organised on the occasion of 'World Photo Journalism Day' by the the State Photojournalists Association of Andhra Pradesh (SPAAP). The photographers from Sakshi Telugu daily AP and Telangana won 19 awards. A total of 303 photojournalists from 22 states participated in the competition.

V.Ruben (Vijayawada) won the 3rd prize in the Open Color category, P.Leela Mohan (Vizag), N.Rajesh Reddy (Hyderabad) won the 3rd prize in the Photo Journalism category and P.S.Vijaya Krishna (Vijayawada), P. Shiva Prasad (Sangareddy) received Certificate of Merit, S. Lakshmi Pavan (Vijayawada) received Youth Achievement Award.

K. Mohana krishna (Tirupati), J.Veeresh (Ananthapur), D.Hussain (Kurnool), MD.Nawaz (Vizag), Shankar (Srikakulam), P. Satish Kumar (Kakinada), Riyazuddin (Eluru), J.Azeez(Machilipatnam) , N.Kishore (Vijayawada), K.Chakrapani (Vijayawada), P.Manu Vishal(Vijayawada), Sureskumar (Hyderabad), Bajrang Prasad (Nalgonda) received awards