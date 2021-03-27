59 Andhra University Students Test Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases have been surging in Visakhapatnam district. On Friday, 59 students of Andhra University Engineering College living in hostels tested positive for COVID infection. Samples of 800 students were collected and tested. Out of the 400 reports received, 59 tests turned positive. The results of samples of the remaining 400 students would be known on Saturday.

Andhra University authorities, with the help of medical personnel, created two hostel blocks for isolation and four blocks for quarantine. As per sources, the vice-chancellor will soon declare a holiday based on the test results of the remaining students.

It was decided to postpone the exams as the number of corona cases in the university as well as in the affiliated colleges is also increasing. A new schedule for exams will be announced soon.

Visakhapatnam registered 170 cases on Friday, of which 59 were reported from Andhra University and remaining from Madhurawada and Dondaparthy in the heart of the city. The district moved to second place in the highest number of positive cases.