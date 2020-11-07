55 Women Convicts On Life Imprisonment To Walk Free, Thanks To AP Government

Andhra Pradesh government will soon set 55 women life convicts free from the various prisons across the state.

AP Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha addressing the press meet on Friday said “We are releasing prisoners who have completed five years imprisonment on humanitarian grounds, 147 women are going through life imprisonment, out of whom we chose 55 to set free.

The state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the release of these prisoners based on the recommendations made by a high-level committee, on Thursday.

She said that the GO 131 had been issued on November 5 about the norms to release the women life prisoners. She said 21 women prisoners of Rajahmundry special women jail, 27 of Kadapa prison, two in Vishkapatanam Central jail, and five in Nellore jail.

Most of the prisoners set to be released have also acquired educational qualifications such as BA. She said they were trained in tailoring, embroidery, saree painting, bakery, and others, adding that the selected prisoners are being released after taking into consideration all aspects. “The government will support these women after they have been released," she added.