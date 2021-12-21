West Godavari: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the 'Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku' (One Time Settlement scheme) in Tanuku of West Godavari district, on Tuesday.

The AP government has given Rs 1.16 lakh crore to people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various schemes during the past 30 months, he said. During the past 30 months, without the interference of any middlemen and without paying any bribes to anyone, our government has transferred Rs 1.16 lakh crore to people's bank accounts through DBT," the Chief Minister asserted.

Taking a dig at Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and some media houses including Eenadu, ABN Andhra Jyothy he questioned to why the previous government did not implement the scheme when they were in power. He asked the people to go forth and question them about the scheme.

He alleged that when something good is happening to the poor, they cannot digest the fact "If you are registering for a nominal price, ask yourself why you have a stomachache. Ask them if they can buy houses at market rates without OTS. If the government is registering for free, then why should they have issues about it... you should ask Chandrababu Naidu, Ramoji Rao, and V Radhakrishna this question," he said. "The previous government between 2014-19 had put aside the interest waiver proposals laid by the officials repeatedly. Also, 43,000 beneficiaries who have paid Rs 15.29 crore against their loans did not get any ownership rights," he alleged.

On the OTS scheme, he said Rs 16,000 crore outstanding housing loans will be waived under the scheme and beneficiaries will be given house documents with clear titles and added that the scheme will benefit about 52 lakh households.

Also Read: OTS Scheme Extended Till April 2nd

Also Watch: AP CM YS Jagan Speech About OTS & Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Scheme