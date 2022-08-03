50 Lakhs Worth Red Sandal Logs Seized in Tirupati, Two Arrested

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Task force police have seized 30 red sandal logs valued at over Rs. 50 lakhs and arrested two smugglers near Karakambadi Chaitanyapuram in Renigunta mandal of Tirupati District on Wednesday.

Acting up on a tip off, a police team under the supervision of DSP Muralidhar carried out a combing operation, Task Force SP M. Sundhar Rao said.

Revealing the details of the combing operation, SP Sundhar Rao said, a person was found suspicious at a railway track near Krishi Vignana Kendra.

Up on searching the surroundings, the police team were able to find 10 red sandal logs in the area. He was identified as Tirupati Subramanyam (30). After further questioning, Tirupati told police that his relative, identified as Sathish, both tried to smuggle the red sandal logs. The police have identified another 20 sandal logs which were hidden at Chikigutta.

A case has been registered and launched an investigation into the incident.

Kurnool Range DIG Senthil Kumar has rewarded the personnel who took part in the combing operation.

