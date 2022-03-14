5 TDP MLAs Suspended From AP Assembly Till End Of Budget Sessions 2022

AP Assembly Sessions 2022| Day 5: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam was forced to suspend five TDP MLAs from the Andhra Pradesh state Assembly Budget Sessions on Monday for disrupting the proceedings. The five MLAs, K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Payyavula Keshav, D Bala Veeranjaneyulu, and Nimmala Ramanaidu were suspended from the House for the rest of the Budget session.

The Opposition leaders resorted to creating a ruckus over the Jangareddygudem deaths even as Speaker Tammineni Sitaram announced that the AP government would make a statement after the second adjournment of the Assembly sessions.

However, TDP member Payyavula Keshav said that they would not be caught up in the debate if the government stated in the agenda that it would make a statement on the issue in the House today.

Even as the State Health Minister Alla Nani was making a statement on the incident the TDP member Payyavala Keshav once again asked for an opportunity for discussion after the announcement. However, AP Minister Buggana Rajendranath said that TDP members should come in another form if they want to discuss. TDP members stated that they were also aware of this. However, the TDP members chanted slogans, surrounded the Speaker podium, and even threw yellow papers straight at Speaker Tammineni Sitharam who patiently watched their antics. Despite requesting them to sit and telling that the whole State was watching the Assembly proceedings, they paid no heed and continued to disrupt the House proceedings.

Minister Alla Nani had to stop midway from making his statement after the adjournment. Meanwhile, Minister for Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for suspension of these MLAs from the rest of the Budget sessions, which was passed and the MLAs were told to leave the Assembly.

