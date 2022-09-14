4K New Digital Libraries To Be Set Up In AP: Botsa Satyanarayana

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced that about four thousand digital libraries will be made available soon, across the State.

He conducted a review meeting with the chairmen and secretaries of the district libraries at the Intermediate Board office on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by B. Rajasekhar, Special Chief Secretary, Education Department, State Library Corporation Chairman K. Seshagiri Rao, and the Chairmen of the Libraries. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was determined to develop libraries and make digital libraries available in accordance with the changing times and said that the chairmen should work towards this direction.

Botsa Satyanarayana said that as per the Chief Minister’s endeavor there should be a library attached to every Village/Ward Secretariat and the district chairmen should work towards establishing the same and take appropriate action in that direction.

He said that along with the up-gradation of libraries, proposals for repairs and other issues should be sent to the government. The government will take initiatives to solve the problems and the chairmen and secretaries should also work in coordination with the government.

