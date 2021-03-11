45 Special Trains To Tirupati And Renigunta, Deets Inside 

Considering the COVID-19 precautions and protocols, as many as 45 special train services connecting various parts of the country to Tirupati and Renigunta stations are in operation.

The government has taken measures for the convenience of pilgrims visiting Tirumala Tirupati from different parts of India. "Presently, taking into account the precautions and protocols to be observed in the ongoing Covid scenario, 45 special trains (some daily) connecting various parts of the country to Tirupati and Renigunta stations are in operation," an official release said.

Apart from these, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday gave a written reply to a question by YSRCP members Goddeti Madhavi and Mithun Reddy that the IRCTC is organizing tour packages by train, road and air to visit Tirumala and Tirupati.

"These packages include transportation, meals, accommodation, sightseeing, travel insurance, tour escort/tour guide and arrangement of ‘Darshan Passes’ for Tirumala Tirupati Darshan in advance," it added.

The Centre has sanctioned 20,28,899 houses for Andhra Pradesh state under Prime Minister Awaaz Yojana (Urban). Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that out of Rs 89,377 crore investment for housing construction allotted to Andhra Pradesh… Rs 30,731 crore is from Central Government share out of which Rs 9,311 crore has been released so far.

Also Read: Rohtak Woman Escapes Scratchless After Getting Trapped Under Moving Train