TADEPALLI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday announced its four candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh that are going to fall vacant in June this year. Andhra Pradesh government adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the names to the media after the list was cleared by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a meeting held at the Party office.

The names of MP V Vijayasai Reddy, industrialist Beeda Masthan Rao, senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy, and BC leader R Krishnaiah were announced as the YSRCP candidates for the four Rajya Sabha seats.

Reaffirming the principle of social justice again, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has nominated Ryga Krishnaiah and Beeda Masthan Rao under the Backward Caste category.

V Vijaysai Reddy Profile:

V Vijaysai Reddy (64) was renominated by the party for the second time. A chartered accountant by profession, Vijayasai Reddy was born on July 1, 1957, in Thallapudi in the Nellore district. He was unanimously elected on 22 June 2016 to the Rajya Sabha and completes his term on 21st June this year.

He has been vocal about several causes pertaining to the State of Andhra Pradesh, including the Special Category Status, Polavaram project, and the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant, among others in the Rajya Sabha. In his capacity as a Member of Parliament, he has presented ten private member bills in the Upper House.

Dr Beeda Masthan Rao Profile:

Former Kavali MLA and champion of the Aqua industry in the State since 1991, Beeda Masthan Rao was nominated by the YSRCP. Born on 2-7-1958 Beeda Masthan in Iskapalli, a remote coastal village of Allur Mandal, in Nellore District belongs to the BC-Yadava Community. He served as a member of the AP Legislative Committee on BC Welfare and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Labour, Factories, Employment and Training, Tourism, and IT.

S Niranjana Reddy Profile:

S Niranjan Reddy (50) is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and a high-profile lawyer. Born on 22 July 1970, he hails from an agricultural family from Nirmal town in Adilabad district. After completing law from the Symbiosis Law College in Pune in 1992 he joined the legal practice at the erstwhile AP High Court under senior advocates O Manohar Reddy and K Pratap Reddy. He also worked under Justice Muralidhar for a brief stint in Supreme Court in 1994-95 and was designated as a Senior Counsel in 2016. He represented several important cases and clients and was also the standing counsel for the Election Commission of India and Medical Council of India. He has appeared as special senior counsel for the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in several matters.

R Krishnaiah Profile:

Senior BC Welfare leader and two-time MLA, R Krishnaiah (68) is currently President of the National BC Association. Born on September 13, 1954, at Ralladugupalli in Moinpeta Mandal in Vikarabad district of Telangana, Krishnaiah is also a qualified legal professional and holds a gold medal in MA, LLB, and an LLM.

A BC leader right from his college days, Krishnaiah has led several movements for the Backward Classes, unemployed, and on behalf of SC, ST, and other BCs. R. Krishnaiah, has the credit of achieving 2,000 GOs through various protests. He also staged several protests for Fee Reimbursement and Scholarships for the backward classes. He won as MLA from LB Nager (Hyderabad) in 2014 and from Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district in 2018.

He established the BC Welfare Society in 1994 and is the President of the State BC Association of Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced that polls for 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states would take place on June 10. Considering the strength of the Party in the Legislative Assembly, it appears that all four seats are likely to go to the YSRCP.

