VISAKHAPATNAM: In a positive news, a four-month-old baby who was on ventilator treatment for 18 days for COVID-19 infection recovered and was discharged from hospital after testing negative on Friday evening.

A tribal woman of East Godavari named Laxmi was infected with COVID-19 in May, later the doctors confirmed that her four-month-old baby was also infected.

"The baby was shifted to Visakhapatnam VIMS hospital on May 25. She was treated for 18 days on a ventilator. Doctors again conducted baby's COVID-19 test recently, following which the reports came negative. After a health check-up, VIMS doctors discharged the baby on Friday evening," District Collector Vinay Chand was quoted saying by a news agency.

Meanwhile, 14 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam district on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 252 including one fatality due to the virus.

Andhra Pradesh reported 186 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 4,588 on Saturday morning.