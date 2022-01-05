AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has directed the authorities to hand over the third tranche of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka education kits to students from classes 1 to 10 studying in government schools during the summer holidays before the commencement of the next academic year. In a review meeting held with the State education department officials at the Secretariat, he directed them to complete the required tender process at the earliest and issue work orders to the agencies who are involved in preparing the kits.

The Education Minister said that steps should be taken to ensure that Vidya Kanuka kits are dispatched to the schools during the summer holidays.

The Minister also reviewed the Jagananna Amma Vodi and Vidya Deevena schemes and suggested that a list be prepared for identifying those eligible for these education schemes.

He also enquired about the progress of the infrastructure development in schools and the development of sports grounds under the Nadu Nedu scheme.

The Minister discussed the road ahead for the Foundation schools as part of educational reforms. He discussed the mapping of teachers and the recruitment of teachers in high schools.

Under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Kit Scheme, the state government would provide kit consisting of three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belts and a school bag to each student of class 1st to 10th in government schools.

Also Read: YSR Rythu Bharosa: 3rd Year In A Row YS Jagan Releases Rs 50.08 Lakh For Farmers