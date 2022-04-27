3rd Round Of YSRCP Job Mela In Guntur- Check Dates, Venue

TADEPALLI: After the stupendous success of the YSRCP Job Mela in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, the third round of the job fair will be held in Guntur.

On Wednesday YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy unveiled the poster of the job fair to be held at Acharya Nagarjuna University on May 7 and 8 at the party headquarters in Tadepalli. Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Meruga Nagarjuna, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, MLCs Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu, Lella Appireddy, Kalpalatha Reddy, and MLA Undavalli Sridevi were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Vijayasai Reddy said, "This job fair was a brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The job fair was organized in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam in rounds as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

The third round will be held at Nagarjuna University on May 7 and 8. This will be for the people of Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna, and West Godavari districts at the University College of Engineering and Technology.

We went with a target of 10,000 jobs in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, but 30,000 jobs were created. Around 23 thousand students were selected, he said.

For the Guntur job fair around 148 companies and 70,000 unemployed people registered themselves.

“When YS Jagan came to power, he created up to 4 lakh jobs in the public sector. The intention of organizing these job fairs is to create jobs in the private sector as well. In addition to welfare schemes, we are working for equal development in the industrial, service and agricultural sectors. We will organize more such job melas in the coming two years, and fulfill the aspiration of the Chief Minister, “the MP said.