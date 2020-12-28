3rd Phase Of YSR Rythu Bharosa, Cyclone Nivar Compensation On December 29

AMARAVATI:The third phase of YSR Rythu Barosa PM Kisan scheme would be held on December 29 with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pressing the button to credit the money to farmers bank accounts. The Chief Minister will also release input subsidy for farmers who suffered crop damages due to the Nivar Cyclone.

For the second year, Chief Minister has released Rs 3,675.25 crores towards Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan benefitting 49.43 lakh farmer families towards investment incentive ahead of the khariff season on May 15 and Rs 1,114.87 crores was released on October 27. Rs 1,120 crore would be released as the third installment to 51.59 lakh farmers on December 29. The Rythu Bharosa scheme includes farmers cultivating on endowments, temples,inam lands, tenant farmers, and the tribal farmers who were given RoFR pattas.

The State government is providing input subsidy to the farmers to cover the losses in the same crop season. Rs 645.99 crore will be credited in the bank accounts of 8.34 lakh farmers towards input subsidy for the damaged crops in the month of November due to Nivar Cyclone on December 29.

The State Government has released Rs 136. 14 crore as input subsidy on October 27 for the crops damaged from June to September 2020, Rs 132.63 crore is released on November 17 for the crop damage in October and 645.99 crore will be released on December 29 for crop damage in November totalling the amount to Rs 914.76 crore from June to November.

Rythu Bharosa was promised during padayatra for four years at Rs 12500 per annum but the Chief Minister has increased the amount to Rs 13500 for five years. Rs 7500, Rs 4000 would be paid before khariff and rabi seasons and Rs 2000 before Sankranti.