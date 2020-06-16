AMARAVATI: Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan started the Andhra Pradesh Budget sessions 2020 with his speech through a video conference on Tuesday. Addressing both the houses, governor appreciated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government which had implemented several welfare schemes for the public for the past one year.

Speaking about welfare schemes, the governor said that around 3.98 crore people were benefited with welfare scheme of state government. State government implemented 40 schemes with Rs 42,000 crore that were not a part of election manifesto or promises of the state government.

Speaking about the growth rate, the governor said that AP had achieved a growth rate of 8.16 per cent for the financial year 2019-20.

While the growth in agriculture and allied sectors is 8 per cent, and the industrial sector records a growth rate of 5 per cent.

He said that state government adhered to a fair, transparent and corruption-free ruling, and saved about Rs 2,200 crore through the reverse tendering process.

Harichandan said that the per capita income of the state increased by 12 per cent compared to last year, and the state government have fulfilled 77elcetion promises out of 129 and the rest another 39 promises are under consideration.

AP government arranged 1060 new 108, 104 vehicles, said the governor.

Governor said that government allocates Rs 15337 crore for modernization of hospitals under the Nadu Nedu Scheme, and the first phase of the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme has been completed.

Even though the state government promised to allocate Rs 12,500 for the scheme but increased it to Rs 13,500 crore, said the governor.

Harichandan said that government introduced zero-interest loan scheme for Dwakara women, and several other schemes like Rythu Bharosa scheme, YSR Vahana Mitra, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme, Amma Vodi Scheme etc.., were introduced by the state government.

He even appreciated the AP government's effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 by conducting around 15 thousand tests per day.

The governor even added that Rs.3857 crores have been allocated for the Jagannanna Vasati Devena scheme to provide accommodation to Students.

Governor said that the AP government set up 13 labs at the district level and the state government is offering housing site pattas to 30 lakh people with Rs 7,000 budget.

The state government had set up 147 YSR agricultural laboratories to increase agricultural production, said governor.