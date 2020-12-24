Siri Travels Bus From Vizag To Hyderabad Overturns Near Jaggaiahpet, 35 Passengers Injured

35 passengers were left injured as a private bus from Vizag to Hyderbad overturned near Anumanchipally in Jaggaiahpet in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, Siri Travels which was coming from Vizag to Hyderabad overturned at Anumanchipally. At the time of the incident, 40 passengers were on the bus.

About 35 passengers sustained injuries and they have been shifted to Jaggaiahpet area hospital. A few others have been shifted to government hospital, Vijayawada for better treatment.

Police suspect that the driver could have fallen asleep out of fatigue, leading to the accident.