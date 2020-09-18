VIJAYAWADA: On Day 1 of AP EAMCET -2020, as many as 33,674 candidates took the test in the state on Thursday following COVID-19 protocols.

According to a daily, a total of 38,499 candidates had registered for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test while 4,825 remained absent.

Social distancing norms were followed in the exam centres, while students and parents openly flouted it outside the exam centres. Exam officials checked the body temperature of all students and gave them sanitisers before allowing them inside the exam halls. Candidates were asked to submit a self-declaration form to ensure that they do not have any symptoms of the virus.

A total of 5,396 candidates registered for the first paper in Krishna district, while Vizianagaram had the least with 1,319 candidates.

Meanwhile, in Telangana a total of 1,320 candidates took the exam. A total of 2,945 aspirants had registered for it.

A total of 2.72 lakh candidates registered for APEAMCET-2020 in AP and Telangana. Of them, 1.85 lakh, registered for admission into engineering colleges, while 87,000 write the agriculture and medical exam at 118 exam centres in both the States.

The exam for engineering courses will be from September 17 to 23 and from September 23 to 25. The exam will be held in two sessions from 9 am - 12, and from 3 pm - 6 pm.