3 Years of YS Jagan: AP CM YS Thanks People For Love And Support

It's been three years since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He won with a huge majority and took oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation on 30th May 2019. He is working hard for the welfare of the people of the state. He created his mark in the hearts of the people.

CM YS Jagan took to his Twitter and said that "We have implemented over 95% of the promises in the past three years and have come up with various welfare schemes for the development of people."

మీరు చూపిన ప్రేమ‌, మీరు అందించిన ఆశీస్సుల‌తో ముఖ్య‌మంత్రిగా బాధ్య‌త‌లు చేప‌ట్టి మూడేళ్లు అవుతోంది. మీరు నాపై పెట్టుకున్న‌ న‌మ్మ‌కాన్ని నిల‌బెట్టుకుంటూ గ‌డిచిన మూడేళ్ల‌లో 95శాతానికి పైగా హామీల‌ను అమ‌లు చేశాం. ఎన్నో మంచి ప‌నుల‌కు శ్రీ‌కారం చుట్టాం. 1/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 30, 2022

In another tweet, he said that he is always committed to doing service to the people and thanked everyone for their love and support.

రాబోయే రోజుల్లో మీకు మరింతగా సేవ చేస్తానని, మీ ప్రేమాభిమానాలు నాపై ఎప్పటికీ ఇలాగే ఉండాలని మ‌న‌స్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నా. మీకు సేవ చేసే భాగ్యాన్ని నాకు కల్పించినందుకు మ‌రొక్క‌సారి అందరికీ కృత‌జ్ఞ‌త‌లు తెలియ‌జేసుకుంటున్నా. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 30, 2022

