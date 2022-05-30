YS Jagan government has completed three years in office today. YSR Congress Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took oath as new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh state on May 30, 2019 in Vijayawada, had said on the day of swearing-in that our government believes in keeping its word. YS Jagan has proved that his government is different from its rivals. The ruling YSR Congress government has fulfilled 95 percent of the electoral promises in a span of just 3 years.

Deriving from his experiences and interactions with the people during Praja Sankalpa Yatra, YS Jagan designed an election manifesto with the aim of fulfilling the aspirations of the people. He didn’t stop at that. Soon after assuming office of the chief minister, YS Jagan took concrete steps to implement each and every electoral promise effectively and in a transparent manner.

The initiatives taken by his government brought visible changes in the lives of people of the state. The beneficiaries can tell the difference between the past and the present government.

The YS Jagan government is determined to alleviate poverty through social and economic empowerment of the poor people. In this direction, the YSR Congress government has formulated and implemented several social welfare schemes irrespective of caste or religion. Some of these economic development schemes for women are: YSR Cheyutha scheme, YSR Kapu Nestam scheme and YSR EBC (Economically Backward Class) Nestham Scheme.

All these schemes are designed to help women between the ages of 45 and 60 so that they could boost their family income with the financial assistance received under a government scheme and rid the family out of poverty.

Meet Anasuri Venkatalakshmi, a native of Thimmapuram in Kakinada Rural. Venkatalakshmi and her husband Appa Rao both run a sugarcane juice stall to support their family. The couple has four children. In search of employment, they would travel to different places so they could feed their kids.

The couple faced economic hardships during the Covid-19 induced lockdown in the state. They said the financial assistance received through YSR Cheyutha scheme was the only earning during the lockdown period. They are running a small business with Rs 18,750 financial assistance under YSR Cheyutha scheme.

“With the YS Jagan government’s financial aid, we have set up this small business,” says Venkatalakshmi, Beneficiary, Cheyuta Scheme

While her husband Appa Rao said, “The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled his promise and implemented the public welfare schemes.”

Venkatalakshmi and Appa Rao were living in a rented house in Thimmapuram. Village secretariat staff and volunteers got in touch with the couple and informed them that they were eligible for other government welfare schemes too.

Chief Minister YS Jagan believes that poor women aged 45 and above need sustainable livelihood and YSR Cheyutha scheme, YSR Kapu Nestam scheme and YSR EBC Nestham Scheme will ensure their economic empowerment. Under this scheme, lakhs of women belonging to SC, ST, BC Minorities in the age group of 45-60 years are getting Rs 18,750 per annum for a period of four years, aggregating to Rs 75,000.

Malleshwari from Gaigolapadu in Kakinada district was among those who were beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha scheme. She lost her husband several years ago ago. She has four children who have settled in distant places after their marriage. With no one left to take care of her, Malleshwari registered her name under the YSR Cheyutha scheme and started a pickle business with the financial assistance.

“I receive Rs 18,750 per annum under YSR Cheyutha scheme. With this money, I’m doing a pickle business. The government has done a good job by waiving off the poor people's loans,” says Kesana Malleshwari, Beneficiary, YSR Cheyutha scheme

Several poor women belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities are benefitting from the YSR Cheyutha scheme. Now the question arises, what about the upper caste poor families? What can be done to help them too? To help women from the sections, the YS Jagan government introduced YSR Kapu Nestam scheme and YSR EBC Nestham Scheme. Meet Jagat Jyoti whose husband died two decades ago. She is a beneficiary of YSR Kapu Nestam scheme.

Jyoti lost her husband two decades ago. Jyoti has a daughter who was married off a few years ago. As a poor helpless woman, Jyoti was earning wages by doing dishes in other people’s homes. She says she belongs to the Kapu community and there are many poor people like her in this community too.

“There are poor people even in my Kapu community. The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is like my son who is taking care of my needs in this old age,” says Jagat Jyoti, Beneficiary, Kapu Nestam scheme

YSR EBC Nestham Scheme is meant to improve the livelihood of economically backward class women hailing from upper castes in the age group of 45-60 years. Under the EBC Nestham Scheme, each beneficiary is given Rs 15,000 aid per annum. This scheme provides financial assistance to nearly 4 lakh poor women belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Arya Vysya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities in the State.

Shivarama Jogi Sharma, who is a Brahmin by caste, is a beneficiary of this scheme. Sharma is working as a driver in Gaigolapadu area in Kakinada. The couple said they had financial troubles during the lockdown and now feel relieved after becoming a beneficiary of this public welfare scheme.

“The village secretariat volunteers reached out to us and explained about the schemes available to other castes. No government has ever looked into the economic troubles of the OC community and we’re thankful to the YS Jagan regime for identifying us and helping us,” says Sridevi, Beneficiary, EBC Scheme

While her husband Shivarama Jogi Sharma says, “YS Jagan government is working for the overall development of the state. This government has brought transparency in the disbursement of pensions. Earlier, pensioners were made to run from pillar to post.”

Cheyuta, Kapu Nestam and EBC Nestam — these three schemes are meant for women from poor families between the ages of 45 to 60 years.

Dasari Kishore and wife Satya Bharathi live with their daughter Poojitha in Senagapappu Bazaar in Eluru. Recently, Kishore had to wound up his business due to irreversible losses. He bought an auto with whatever money left with him. This auto is now his bread and butter for his family. The Dasari Kishore family are beneficiaries of four schemes. Kishore is a beneficiary of YSR Vahana Mitra scheme, his daughter is benefitting from Amma Vodi scheme, while his wife is a beneficiary of EBC Kapu Nestam and father is getting benefits from YSR Pension Kanuka scheme. Kishore was all praises for the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the government didn’t stop the release of assistance despite Covid-19 wreaking havoc in other states.

“The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving an annual allowance of Rs 10,000 to auto and taxi drivers which is quite helpful for us as we use this money for repairs and get a fitness certificate. My whole family is getting government benefits through various welfare schemes,” says Dasari Kishore, Beneficiary, Vahana Mitra Scheme

The YS Jagan government is committed to provide financial help to all eligible people. The government is not even putting one scheme, one family like restrictions on people. It is because of this policy decision taken by the chief minister YS Jagan that millions of ordinary families across the state are getting adequate financial support.

Our Sakshi TV correspondent spoke to another auto driver's family in Eluru. Oota Ambica, who is a beneficiary of YSR Vahana Mitra scheme, says she lost her father when she was a child, Her elder brother is physically handicapped while her mother is too old to do any household chores. Despite the odds, Ambica is facing the hardships without shedding a tear. She didn’t shy away from driving an auto.

“My mother worked hard for my studies. After college, I didn’t get a job. I am the only breadwinner in the family. When I heard about the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme, I registered myself and earning a decent income to support my family,” says Oota Ambica, Beneficiary, Vahana Mitra scheme

Ambica was the darling of her parents but the circumstances have forced her to become an auto driver home. Her mother Nuka Ratna says Ambica is doing this job to support her family. She said her daughter Ambica is a graduate and it would be better if she got a job. Ambica got the auto under YSR Vahana Mitra scheme, her mother Nuka Ratna is getting an old age pension while her brother is a beneficiary of Pension Kanuka Scheme for the Disabled scheme.

YSR Vahana Mitra scheme is also an outcome of Praja Sankalpa Yatra. During his yatra, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the auto and other private transport drivers. After becoming the chief minister, he fulfilled his promise and introduced this scheme for transporters.