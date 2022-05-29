3 Years of YS Jagan: AP CM Champion Of Welfare and Social Justice

3 Years Of YS Jagan: Three years flew by on a swift wing as Chief Minister YS Jagan Moan Reddy carried out the welfare agenda in a clock like precision balancing it with development initiatives and social justice gracing every nook and corner, tangible and transparent like never before even as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) redefined the economics of inclusiveness in the State.

Changing the grammar of education, breathing life into the health care system, sowing confidence and hope of good returns among farmers, setting up of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, which won international acclaim, changing the rural landscape with a decentralized social delivery mechanism, ushering in gram swaraj in the form of village and ward secretariats, empowering women and marginalized sections of society economically, socially and politically are some of the sweeping reforms the Chief Minister had brought in during the past three years.

It was on May 30, 2019, that he took the oath saying, ‘I, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy….’ amidst thunderous applause echoing the mandate of 151 seats in the House of 175.

Since then the Chief Minister has won all elections hands down from Lok Sabha to local bodies blowing the Opposition the smithereens and relegating it to irrelevance. Besides effectively handling the Covid pandemic, the Chief Minister rounded off the third year with eventful participation at the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit, with focus on green energy, manufacturing sector, port-based infrastructure, skill development among others.

The biggest, most effective and inclusive growth mechanism has been the DBT system which has dusted away the middlemen, corruption, and nepotism with money reaching the intended beneficiaries in full and on the dot. The State has so far disbursed about Rs 1.85 lakh crores under DBT and also non DBT schemes like Dr YSR Aarogyasri, Jagananna Gorumuddha, and the like after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken over the reins.

The old, sick and disabled were all in praise of the Chief Minister’s concern as volunteers come calling to their doorstep on the first of every month to handover the pension avoiding them the trouble of going to the disbursing office, braving the weather, standing in a long queue and coming to grips with the temperamental biometric system to accept the thumb impression.

These were some of the serious issues raised by the pensioners during the 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who addressed them on coming to power which makes him the popular leader who keeps his promises. During his three years in office, YS Jagan has fulfilled 95 percent of poll promises.

Social inclusion and women empowerment has been the other major achievement that can be seen right from the formation of the cabinet, the appointment of Chairman and Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council, Assembly Speaker to the Chairpersons and Directors of various nominated posts, not say about the Mayors of Corporations.

YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara benefitted lakhs of women financially to build their families. Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, and Vidya Deevena too have seen funds flowing into mothers’ bank accounts and 30 lakh house sites distributed among the poor would be registered in the name of the woman of the household.

On the economic front, to provide business opportunities to women, MoUs were signed by the Government with giant companies like AMUL, Proctor and Gamble, ITC, Allana Group, and Reliance, among others while banks were giving soft loans. For women's safety, Disha App was brought alongside a fleet of patrol vehicles to improve the response time for women's safety.

With the strong belief that education is the biggest asset, we can pass on to the next generation, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has took up reforms on large scale from refurbishing government schools under Nadu Nedu, to introducing English as medium of instruction along with jacking up CBSE affiliations and laying focus on skill development at higher education. He hogged the limelight when he stood at the serving side of the table during a p and the school children were elated to see a CM serve them food.

The village and ward secretariat system has brought in a sea change in decentralization of administration and the rural landscape is sculpted with every facility a village needs and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) have won international claim on being nominated for UN Award.

On the development front, the agenda was set with a focus to attract industries in various thrust sectors. The Davos Summit ended with encouraging results and signing MoUs with big ticket companies in green energy, skilling, and port-based infrastructure, among others.

Covid pandemic was deftly handled by the State keeping the mortality rate lower than the national average and the village/ward secretariat system proved to be very effective which worked in tandem with health workers.

The sportsman in Chief Minister has come to the fore when he took a stance at the wickets and faced two balls playing perfect on drives after he inaugurated floodlights and other facilities at the Raja Reddy Stadium during his Kadapa visit.

Olympians PV Sindhu and E Rajani were honoured by the Chief Minister and a host of dignitaries from a wide cross-s had met the Chief Minister.

In three years’ time, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proved how social engineering can be a game-changer and the merits of social inclusion to pave way for a healthy society. All this was done in spite of a sly Opposition Party and its friendly media constantly spreading canards against the government and creating hurdles through litigations and false campaigns. The Chief Minister had to also brave the pandemic and kept the wheels of the economy rolling without neglecting welfare activities.

