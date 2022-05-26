SRIKAKULAM: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have embarked on a 'Bus Yatra' from Thursday, under the slogan 'Samajika Nyaya Bheri - Jayaho Jagananna' from Srikakulam, as a mark of three years of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule and to highlight the State Government’s initiatives on ‘social justice’ that provide equal opportunities for the BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities.

The four-day Samajika Nyaya Bheri-YSRCP Bus Yatra will be taken out across the State between May 26 and 29, which starts from Srikakulam to Anantapur, highlighting the success of the YSR Congress Party’s social justice movement whereby it has given equal opportunities to the BCs, SCs, and Scheduled Tribes in the State Cabinet and other key administrative positions.

Around 17 MLAs, MLCs, and ministers from the BC, SC, ST, and minority communities would take part in the Yatra to highlight the initiatives undertaken by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to strengthen the weaker sections.

For the first time after India attained independence, 74 percent of BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities were given berth in the State Cabinet and the creation of the BC Corporations with 56 Chairmen and 672 Directors were historic decisions that could be achieved only by Chief Minister YS Jagan,” said Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao. Due to YS Jagan's broad vision, state power was transferred to the poor and weaker sections. Out of the total 25 members of Chief Minister Jagan’s cabinet, 17 ministers from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities are participating in the four-day social bus tour from Srikakulam to Anantapur from today.

"Of the total schemes, 82 percent of government schemes are given to BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities. There are few people who are disapproving of this move and this is equal to insulting SC, ST, BC, and minorities, he said. In the past welfare schemes were bestowed if they saluted leaders, but now that has changed and today none of the BC, SC, ST, and Minority groups have to bow down to such whims as CM YS Jagan is offering these schemes directly at their doorsteps. YS Jagan had given these communities a life of dignity and we are making this journey as a testimony to his vision of social justice. We have brought many changes for the backward communities in the past three years and we will take these initiates further into the public and a message from CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," Dharmana said.

On the occasion, ministers and senior leaders of the YSRCP party said that this was the only government in the history of the country that was implementing social justice in a way that was unheard of anywhere, right from Village Volunteers to the new members of the Rajya Sabha who were nominated recently. The Bus Yatra would spread awareness among people about the State government’s efforts to uplift the downtrodden and creation of opportunities for them in all fields including governance.

Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana, former minister Dharmana Krishna Das, and others commenced the Bus Yatra after garlanding the statue of Dr. YSR at Seven Road Junction in Srikakulam town.

The yatra will showcase the YSRCP government's accomplishments over the last three years, as well as the welfare and development programs being implemented in the state. The Yatra will reach Rajahmundry on May 27 and the party leaders would hold public meetings at Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, and Narasaraopeta and the Yatra would conclude on May 29 in Anantapur.

