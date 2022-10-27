3 Telugu Students Die in US: Know US Driving Rules Before Getting Behind the Wheel

In recent years, several Indian students have died in road accidents in the US and the fatalities are more among Telugu students abroad. Indian students go abroad with high ambitions and to realise their dreams and when a tragedy strikes them, its not just the loss of life of the students, their parents also suffer. The parents send their kids abroad for study by spending their entire life savings and when some tragedy hits their children, their lives are ruined. Recently, three Telugu students died in a road accident in New Haven of Connecticut state in the US. It is said the accident occured due to fog in the area while the students were returning home from an outing.

American Dream

The American universities are the preferred choice for Telugu students to study abroad. After finishing their engineering in Telugu states, the students apply for higher studies, mostly for MS degree, in the higher education institutions in the US. The students go to the US on F-1 visa. In 2022, the US government issued 82,000 F-1 visa. This year, over 58,000 Telugu students were successful in securing F-1 visas.

Welcome to USA

The US is a vast country and every individual needs a car to move around the city. Even though most cities have public transport, it’s not easy to navigate the locations by taking a bus. Almost every student buys a car for his/her daily commute.

Left vs Right Hand Driving

About two thirds of the countries in the world drive on the right including the USA. The roads in the US are wide. The traffic rules are strictly followed. People drive in their respective lanes. As you have multiple lane markings with designated speed limits, therefore any human error in changing lanes might cost lives. Most of the Telugu students who come to the US often get an International driving licence. In case, if the car driver meets an accident, he/she cannot claim insurance as per the US transport department rules. The Indian students may enjoy the ride on the US roads but switching from left-hand driving to right-hand driving takes time. The more you drive, the more you’ll understand the US road network and traffic rules.

Speed Thrills But Also Kills

Ratnakar, Special Representative of the Government of Andhra Pradesh for North America, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Connecticut road accident.

“Indian students who go abroad should first understand the road conditions and traffic signs in the visiting country. They should study the driving and traffic rules of the foreign country before getting behind the wheel. You should not be in a hurry and violate the designated speed limits,” Ratnakar said while advising the Indian students to be careful on foreign roads.

