ANAKAPALLI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the production of ATC Tires Private Limited’s unit at the APSEZ in Achutapuram of Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.

ATC Tires, belonging to Yokohama Group of Japan, has invested Rs 2,200 crore for production and will be providing employment for nearly 2,000 people. The company has a history of more than 100 years and is spread over 120 nations in six continents including India. The company already has manufacturing plants at Tirunelveli of Tamil Nadu and one in Gujarat and this will be the third plant. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the second phase of works of ATC Tyres AP Private Limited which is coming up with an investment of Rs 816 crore.

He also participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of several industries. Including Messrs Pidilite Industries Limited coming up with an investment of Rs 202 crore, Megha Food Processing Private Limited, which manufactures carbonated fruit drinks, packaged drinking water, and other products, and the foundation stones for another six industries where more than Rs 640 crore was being invested in total.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that an internationally renowned Japanese company Yokahoma has come forward to invest in AP and this was being done in a favorable atmosphere. It is commendable to note that the commencement of production has taken place within 15 months. Around 1,200 locals got jobs in this unit which was started at a cost of Rs1250 crores in the first phase and Rs 800 crore in the second phase, he said.

Speaking further the Chief Minister said that three industrial corridors- Visakha-Chennai Industrial Corridor, Hyderabad-Visakha, and Bangalore-Visakha corridors were coming up in the State, After our Government came into power Aditya Birla and Adani companies have come forward to invest further in our state. We are going to lay the foundation stone for the Adani data center in Visakhapatnam next month soon, he announced. The Chief Minister brought to light that it was their government that had made a law to give 75 percent jobs to locals, he said. We all should contribute to the establishment of industries and if any problems arise we must resolve them amicably, he said.

