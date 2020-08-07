KRISHNA: Three children who were playing inside a car, died of suffocation after the car in which they were playing gets locked accidentally in Krishna district on Thursday, August 6, police said.

This incident occurred at the staff quarters of Mohan Spintex India Limited Company located at Remalle village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Children locked inside the car, died due to suffocation, On the other hand, the parents kept searching for children for a long time, but finally saw three girls lying unconscious in the car parked in front of the house. They immediately opened the car doors, but by then all three were dead.

Responding to the tragic incident, Veeravalli police station sub-inspector Chittibabu said that three children were playing inside a car which was parked in front of their house, but the car accidentally got locked and the children remained inside and died due to suffocation.

The three children have been identified as Hafsana, Suhana Parvin and Rimpa Yasmin and all of the three were of the same age group of 6 years, said Chittibabu.