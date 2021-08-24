3 AP Cities Vijayawada, Tirupati and Vizag Bag Water Plus Certification

Andhra Pradesh government officials stated that three cities in the state have secured Water Plus certification offered by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as part of Swachh Bharat Mission Urban, where only nine cities have been selected across the country. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Tirupati Municipal Corporation have been awarded Water Plus Certificates.

In this regard, the Chief Minister lauded the authorities for achieving Water ‌ Plus ‌ certificates in three cities across the state and directed to send guidelines on the best practices for drinking water supply and wastewater management to the Collectors and Municipal Commissioners. The Chief Minister wants these guidelines implemented in all the municipalities to ensure that every city and municipality in the state reaches the level of certified cities.

