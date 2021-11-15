29th Southern Zonal Meet in Tirupati Highlights

Tirupati: The 29th Southern Zonal Council concluded here on Sunday with Union Home Minister lending an ear to issues of the states and giving a national perspective of the Centre's initiatives.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who hosted the meeting, had eloquently and elaborately emphasised the State's expectations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, Andaman Nicobar Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi, Cabinet Ministers of the participating states, Secretaries of Government of India and various states were present at the meeting.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered the welcome address while State Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma presented a vote of thanks.

Later, the Chief Minister hosted dinner for the participants.

On Saturday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had received the Union Home Minister at Renigunta airport and they had a darahan at Tirumala along with State Ministers and Party leaders.