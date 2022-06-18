22 Persons Arrested for Secunderabad Railway Station Vandalism

As many as 22 persons were arrested in connection with the arson at Secunderabad railway station that happened on June 17, Friday.

Police said the candidates hailing from Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh had resorted to the vandalism at Secunderabad railway station. Mostly, the candidates from Sai Defence Academy were found to be involved in the agitation.

Apart from Guntur, the candidates from Mancherial, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar, the police said.

Police have also indentified that 450 students of Sai Defence Academy have arrived at Hyderabad from Guntur to take part in the protest against the centre's Army recruitment scheme-Agnipath.

Amid anti Agnipath protests, the Defence ministry has given a go-ahead to a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the department for ‘Agniveers’ meeting required eligibility criteria, defence minister Rajnath Singh announced on Saturday.

Also Read: Agnipath Protests: High Alert at Guntur Railway Station