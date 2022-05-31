AMARAVATI: Minister for Mines and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra which ended in Anantapur was conducted successfully. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Minister said that people had come in troves and the numbers were larger than those who attended the TDP's Mahanadu. He prophesized that the 2024 elections would be the last elections for Chandrababu Naidu.

The YSRCP will get more seats in these elections, he predicted. The Minister further expressed his angst at Chandrababu for the fake propaganda about the mining mafia in Kuppam. Chandrababu was making such statements for the upcoming elections, he said.

On Sunday, the Minister said that people had forgotten Chandrababu Naidu long back and that there was no comparison between YSRCP Samajika Nyaya Bheri bus yatra and TDP's Mahanadu.

Peddireddy lauded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's efforts for the upliftment of SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities and for coming up with schemes for their welfare.

He also said that YS Jagan has set up committees before elections itself to study various possibilities for the upliftment of downtrodden sections of society. He added that all the castes are treated equally in the state and it has been possible only with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

