2021 Batch Of IAS Officers Meet AP CM YS Jagan Today

AMARAVATI: Probationary Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) of the 2021 batch met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office here on Friday.

To develop awareness about the administrative procedures in the state the batch of nine officers are taking suggestions and advice from senior officials of various government departments. As part of this, they met the Chief Minister at the camp office.

Congratulating the young officers, the Chief Minister advised them to work sincerely and work towards bringing the governance closer to the people, be accessible to the common man at all times, and move forward in life. He wished them all the very best.

The IAS probationary officers who met the Chief Minister on this occasion were Dhatri Reddy, Y.Megha Swaroop, Prakhar Jain, Gobbilla Vidyadhari, Siva Narayan Sharma, Ashutosh Srivatsava, Apoorva Bharat, Rahul Meena, Surapati Prashant Kumar.

