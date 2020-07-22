IBRAHIMPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy kick-started ‘Jagananna Pacha Toranam’ programme by planting saplings at Gajulapadu in Ibrahimpatnam of Krishna district on Wednesday. The chief minister took part in the programme that was organized in the layout earmarked for the poor in the ‘Vanam Manam’ arena.

YS Jagan launching ‘Jaganna Pacha Toranam’ programme coincides with the 71st ‘vanamahotsavam’ or ‘Festival of Forests’ which is being celebrated this year with the slogan “Let’s all grow trees and plants liberally to beautify every house and village with green.”

Speaking on this occasion, he said that it is being targeted to plant 20 crore saplings of various kinds in the state as part of ‘Vanamahotsavam’. He said that about 17,000 layouts have been made available for the poor in the 13,000 panchayats that are there in the state. While exhorting the people to dutifully plant saplings, he administered a pledge to all the ministers and MLAs, officials and the public present on the occasion in this regard.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister took this opportunity to reiterate that 30 lakh beneficiaries from the poorer sections will be distributed house site pattas on August 15th. He took a dig at the Telugu Desam Party leaders who have been creating stumbling blocks in this process. “While our government is sparing no efforts to distribute house site pattas to the poor to help them realize their dream of owning a house, the TDP leaders are creating impediments at every step. They are resorting to treacherous politics by filing petitions in the courts. Because of their devious ways, it has become inevitable to approach the Supreme Court to get the hurdles cleared. Despite all this, we will distribute the house site pattas to the poor on the Indian Independence Day,” he said.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Kodali Nani, Perni Nani, Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, CM Programme Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and others participated in the event. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all adequate care was taken to maintain physical distancing even as the chief minister planted nine saplings to symbolize his ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes.