2 Years Of YS Jagan Rule In AP: Vast Changes In Medical, Education Sector

Government schools and hospitals in Andhra Pradesh are being provided with all facilities under ‘Manabadi Nadu –Nedu' and 'Vaidya Rangam Nadu – Nedu’ programs initiated by Chief Minister YS Jagan accorded utmost priority. All the government schools had been in a dismantled state due to the negligence of previous rulers.

After learning about all the problems that were faced by the students during his Padayatra, YS Jagan launched the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu program after he came into power. This programme was developed in three phases to provide quality education with minimum infrastructure in around 45,329 schools.

In the first phase, the development work started in 15,715 schools which are now almost complete. The government has sanctioned Rs 3,669 crore for the development out of which, Rs 3,158 crore has been spent. All arrangements have been made to start the development works in 12,240 schools during the second phase.

Earlier, there were no 104 vehicles for the villages. Patients who had a medical emergency had to wait for an ambulance for hours. But now, the situation has changed. Special doctors have been appointed for people residing in villages. These doctors will conduct medical tests and also provide medicines. Only if the disease is chronic will they be referred to the hospitals.

To date, there are 1,133 Primary Health Centre (PHC)s in the state. Steps are being taken by the Chief Minister to set up two PHCs in each Mandal along with two doctors in each PHC. 981 PHCs were repaired at Rs 413.54 crore and 151 new PHCs have been constructed with Rs 256.99 crores.

After YS Jagan became Chief Minister, the establishment of 16 new medical colleges in the State begun. More than 12,000 people were employed in the medical department. As many as 8,545 new clinics worth Rs 1,692 crore are being constructed as a part of YSR Health Clinic setups.

During the reign of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, four medical colleges were established across the state. This is the first time that a CM has taken the revolutionary decision of setting up a medical college in each constituency. With this decision, the state has got 16 new medical colleges whose estimated cost for construction will be up to Rs 7,880 crores.

Andhra Pradesh has been the best-performing state in the country when it comes to controlling the Covid positive cases in the state. As of February 2020, there was no single virology lab in the state and all the samples were sent to the Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. Today, the state can conduct more than one lakh tests per day.

Achievements of AP in Medical Sector

Fourteen Virology Laboratories in around 13 districts were established in a year.

The state govt also included Covid treatment in Arogya Sri.

Black fungus (Mucurmycosis) was brought under the purview of Arogya Sri. Oxygen pipelines were laid for over 26,000 beds across the state.

Measures to set up temporary beds with German hanger technology.

Around 18,500 staff were employed for Covid duties.

Measures to set up PSA (Pressure Swing Absorbed) Oxygen Plants in 57 Hospitals

