2 Years of YS Jagan Governance Saw Revolutionary Changes in Education

Education, according to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is the best asset for children. To demonstrate this, CM has bought a number of schemes aimed at changing the education sector and providing scholarships to the poor. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance completed two years, and as part of his promise, he is providing education to all the poor people of the state.

JaganAnna AmmaVodi

The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh announced a flagship program AmmaVodi as part of Navaratnalu to provide financial assistance to every mother who has low income, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or region, to enable her to educate her children from Class I to Intermediate second year in all authorized government, private aided, and private unaided schools, junior colleges in the state, including residential schools and colleges.

Every poor woman who sends her children to school or college receives financial support of Rs 15,000 per year under the AmmaVodi. In two years, a total of Rs.13,022.90 crore was credited to the accounts of parents of 44,48,865 students who benefitted from this scheme. From the next academic year, the government will distribute cash or computers based on their choice to students from grades 9 to Intermediate Second year.

JaganAnna Vidya Deevena

JaganAnna Vidya Deevena under this scheme, financial assistance is offered to all students who wish to go for higher education but are unable to pay their fees due to their family's financial strain. SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, Kapu, handicapped, and underprivileged students are eligible for fee reimbursement.

To improve college accountability, the whole fee reimbursement money is credited directly to the accounts of the mothers of such students in each quarter in four installments. In two years, the scheme has benefited 18,80,934 students, totaling Rs 4,879.30 crore.

JaganAnna Vasathi Devvena

The JaganAnna Vasathi Deevena scheme provides financial assistance to students below the poverty line (BPL). This initiative provides financial aid to BPL students who excel in their studies but are unable to attend courses because of the high tuition fee.

The JaganAnna Vasathi Deevena Scheme offers financial assistance of up to Rs 10,000 to ITI students, Rs 15,000 to polytechnic students, and Rs 20,000 to degree students, and it is directly credited into the mothers' accounts of as many students as feasible. In two years, Rs 2,269.93 crore was deposited in 15,56,956 mothers' accounts.

JaganAnna Vidya Kanuka

For all the poor students who are unable to attend school, the YSR Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Scheme will be extremely beneficial. School kits will be provided with basic requirements such as a school bag, notebooks, textbooks, school uniform, shoes, belts, and other critical items that are required to attend school without difficulty under this program.

Students from classes 1 to 10 who are studying in government and private schools benefit from this scheme. In two years, approximately 45 lakh students have benefited from this initiative, a total of Rs 781 crore.

ManaBadi Nadu-Nedu

Mana Badi – Nadu Nedu will improve and convert the existing infrastructure of the schools into the mission mode in a stepwise manner over a three-year period. The following 9 infrastructure components have been selected for implementation. Water-flowing toilets, drinking water supply, major and minor repairsElectrification with fans and tube lights, Furniture for students and staff, Green chalkboards, school painting, English labs, and Compound walls

45,000 government schools, 471 government junior colleges, 151 government degree colleges, 3,287 government dormitories, and 28,169 Anganwadi Centres will be redesigned in three phases under the scheme, which will cost Rs 16,700 crore. Another 27,438 Anganwadis will be established in new buildings. At a cost of Rs 3,669 crores, the govt seeks to renovate 15,717 schools. So far, 1,16,241 jobs have been started and 78,579 have been completed.

JaganAnna Goru Mudda

JaganAnna Goru Mudda program to assist poor students in rural and urban areas with challenges such as nutrition, food security, and access to school. On school days, children in the government's Primary and Upper Primary Classes receive a free lunch as part of this initiative.

Across the state, nearly 45,854 government and private schools of 36,88,618 students will benefit from this scheme. In these two years, the government has spent Rs 1600 Crores

Skill Development

The government has agreed to invest Rs 1200 crore in the establishment of 30 skill institutions. Each college will be given 5 acres of land, with a total budget of Rs. 40 crore. The land for 21 colleges has already been purchased. Over a hundred courses will be available at the skilled college. Technical courses 49, Non-Technical courses 41, and Sectorial Skill courses 20.

Revolutionary programs in Education

In the two years between June 2019 and now, the state government has spent a total of Rs. 25,714 crore on education. Another Rs 1,800 crore will go towards maternal nutrition.

English education will start in the next academic year in all the government schools.

From the next education year, 2021-2022, CBSE syllabus will be implemented across all the government schools in Andhra Pradesh.