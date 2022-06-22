1998 DSC Candidates Felicitate CM YS Jagan for Solving Teacher Post Problem

The qualified candidates of 1998 DSC (District Selection Committee) exams including MLC Kalpalatha Reddy on Wednesday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office in Tadepalli and thanked him for helping them get their long overdue government teacher job. The candidates expressed their happiness that the Chief Minister's Office has solved the 24-year-old issue of teachers recruitment.

Despite qualifying in the DSC, the candidates were not given any job postings as the recruitment was withheld and the YS Jagan’s government cleared the file a few days ago. The qualified candidates of 1998 DSC felicitated the chief minister YS Jagan for fulfilling the promise he made during padayatra to those who could not get jobs due to various reasons in the 1998 DSC exam.

