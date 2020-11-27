19 Women Prisoners Serving Life Imprisonment At Rajamahendravaram Central Jail Released

The Andhra Pradesh state government gave a green signal for the release of 53 women prisoners who are serving a life sentence in various prisons. A total of 19 women life prisoners have been released from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.

After going out of the prison, if they commit any crime again, they will be arrested immediately and their bail would be cancelled. Out of the 19 convicts who have been released from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, four are degree graduates and two are MA postgraduates. To release only women prisoners, a first-of-its-kind in the country and the families of prisoners thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. MP Margani Bharat Ram provided essentials and travel expenses to the women prisoners who have been released. While Chinna Jeeyar Trust sewing missions and the organisers of Chandana Brothers, Chandana Nageshwar provided saris to the women.

A Pregnant female prisoner who had come to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail gave birth to a child and now, the girl is four years old. The woman completed her degree in prison and the mother-child got released on Friday. Women prisoners have learnt tailoring, embroidery, baking and other skills.

Sewing machines have been distributed to them so that they can earn their livelihood. The officials of jail said that new clothes and sweets have been distributed to them by collaborating with some of the private companies. Meanwhile, two women prisoners have been released from Visakhapatnam Central Jail. The released women prisoners are Gallela Kantamma (Srikakulam District) and Neelapu Roja (Visakhapatnam). Most of the people are praising CM Jagan's decision.