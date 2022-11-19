18 AP Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured After Bus Overturns in Kerala

At least 18 people were injured after a bus from Andhra Pradesh, carrying Sabarimala pilgrims, overturned and fell into the valley near Pathanamthitta in Kerala on Saturday.

The accident occurred as the bus was returning to the state after visiting Sabarimala .The passengers suffered injuries and the condition of three of them was said to be critical. All the injured people were rushed to Kottayam medical college.

The bus driver lost control of the bus causing it to overturn. There were 40 devotees, hailing from Eluru district in the bus.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the incident and directed the authorities to oversee the rescue operations and provide all help to the injured.

