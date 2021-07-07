16 IPS Officers Transferred, B Rajakumari Is Now DIG-Disha

AMARAVATI: As many as 16 IPS officers have been transferred in Andhra Pradesh as part of a  routine administrative rejig on Wednesday. The transfer orders were issued by AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das late on Tuesday night after the list of names were sent by DGP Gautam Sawang to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the CS for their approval.

The reshuffle includes the promotion of B Rajakumari as DIG, DISHA, and Administration. She was earlier the superintendent of police, Vizianagaram.

Deepika M Patil, who is currently the Disha officer, has been transferred as Vizianagaram Superintendant of Police (SP).

Following the reshuffle, four districts, including Vizianagaram, Nellore, Krishna, and East Godavari have new Superintendents of Police. Apart from this, five districts have new ASPs.The SPs of Kurnool, Anantapur, Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Rajahmundry and East Godavari districts will be in office for two years. Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan has been transferred to the Centre.

B. Rajkumari                             SP, Vijayanagaram                 DIG for Disha - Mangalagiri (Promotion)

M.Deepika                                 Disha, SP                               SP, Vijayanagaram

CH Vijayarao                             SP, Vijayawada Railway                SP Nellore

M. Rabindranath Babu              SP, Krishna District                      SP East Godavari

Adnan Naeem Azmi                   SP, East Godavari                 Group Commander, Greyhounds

Siddharth Kaushal                     SP Prakasham                     SP, Krishna District

Y.Rishant Reddy A                     SP, SEB, Chittoor                       ASP Admin, Guntur Rural

S. Satish Kumar                         OSD Narsipatnam                           ASP SEB

V. Vidyasagar Naidu                   ASP Chintapalli                            ASP SEB

Tuheen Sinha                             ASP Narsipatnam                              ASP SEB

P. Jagdish                                  Assault Commander, Greyhounds              ASP Paderu

G. Krishnakant                         Assault Commander, Greyhounds       ASP Chintoor

VN Manikanta Chandolu           Assault Commander Greyhounds         ASP Narsipatnam

Krishnakant Patel                    Assault Commander Greyhounds         ASP Rampachodavaram

Tushar Dudi                               Assault Commander Greyhounds        ASP Chintapalli

