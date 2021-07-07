16 IPS Officers Transferred, B Rajakumari Is Now DIG-Disha

AMARAVATI: As many as 16 IPS officers have been transferred in Andhra Pradesh as part of a routine administrative rejig on Wednesday. The transfer orders were issued by AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das late on Tuesday night after the list of names were sent by DGP Gautam Sawang to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the CS for their approval.

The reshuffle includes the promotion of B Rajakumari as DIG, DISHA, and Administration. She was earlier the superintendent of police, Vizianagaram. Deepika M Patil, who is currently the Disha officer, has been transferred as Vizianagaram Superintendant of Police (SP).

Following the reshuffle, four districts, including Vizianagaram, Nellore, Krishna, and East Godavari have new Superintendents of Police. Apart from this, five districts have new ASPs.The SPs of Kurnool, Anantapur, Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Rajahmundry and East Godavari districts will be in office for two years. Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan has been transferred to the Centre.

B. Rajkumari SP, Vijayanagaram DIG for Disha - Mangalagiri (Promotion)

M.Deepika Disha, SP SP, Vijayanagaram

CH Vijayarao SP, Vijayawada Railway SP Nellore

M. Rabindranath Babu SP, Krishna District SP East Godavari

Adnan Naeem Azmi SP, East Godavari Group Commander, Greyhounds

Siddharth Kaushal SP Prakasham SP, Krishna District

Y.Rishant Reddy A SP, SEB, Chittoor ASP Admin, Guntur Rural

S. Satish Kumar OSD Narsipatnam ASP SEB

V. Vidyasagar Naidu ASP Chintapalli ASP SEB

Tuheen Sinha ASP Narsipatnam ASP SEB

P. Jagdish Assault Commander, Greyhounds ASP Paderu

G. Krishnakant Assault Commander, Greyhounds ASP Chintoor

VN Manikanta Chandolu Assault Commander Greyhounds ASP Narsipatnam

Krishnakant Patel Assault Commander Greyhounds ASP Rampachodavaram

Tushar Dudi Assault Commander Greyhounds ASP Chintapalli