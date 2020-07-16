TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday said that quality measures are being taken up to ensure that devotees visiting Tirumala do not fall prey to the coronavirus. Speaking to media persons, Subba Reddy announced that 140 employees of the TTD tested positive for coronavirus in tests conducted for all the staffers since the resumption of darshan services at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on June 8. The infected persons include priests, staff, STF security staff and laddu-making staff. Of the 140 infected, 70 persons were cured and they are under home quarantine. All of them are healthy except one person, he said.

Stating that 14 out of 40 priests got infected with the virus, Subba Reddy Reddy said those who are above 60 years of age kept out of their duties.

Speaking about the tweet by Ramana Deekshitulu, he said it's not a good practice being an honorary chief priest and urged everyone not to add political colour to his tweet. “If there is any problem, we will discuss with him,” he said.

He also stated that there would be neither an increase nor decrease in the number of devotees being allowed now to have darshan of the presiding deity.