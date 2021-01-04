13 Fall Ill After Consuming Food At Wedding In Anantapur

In a shocking incident, around 13 people have been hospitalised after having food at wedding. The incident took place in Samandepalli mandal, Mandli. Six children fell ill after eating food at the wedding whereas seven others had diarrhea and vomitings.

They have been immediately rushed to Hindupuram hospital and are undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating in all the angles. Doctors said that the health condition of the people who have been admitted to hospital was stable.

Police are suspecting this as the case of food poisoing. Meanwhile, food samples from the wedding party has been taken for inspection.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people have postponed their weddings and now nuptials are proceeding with caution. Most of the people are incorporating health and safety measures into their celebrations.