12 Years For YSRCP: AP CM YS Jagan Thanks People For Believing Him

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party known as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) founded by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates its 12th year since its inception. On the occasion of the party completing its 12th year, YSRCP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked people for extending their support. He said that he considers Manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible, and Quran and wants to come up with schemes that would help for the development of the state. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

దేవుని దయ, ప్రజలందరి చల్లని దీవెనలతో నేడు 12వ ఏట అడుగుపెడుతున్నాం. మేనిఫెస్టోయే భగవద్గీత, బైబిల్, ఖురాన్‌గా భావించి ప్రతి ఇంటా విద్య, ఆర్థిక, సామాజిక విప్లవాలకు దారులు తీస్తున్నాం. మన లక్ష్యాలు సాకారం అవుతున్నాయి.. మన విజయాలు సాక్ష్యాలుగా నిలుస్తున్నాయి! — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 12, 2022

YSRCP was floated by former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 12, 2011. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister of the state in 2019. He is the current CM of AP. He has been serving the state as CM since 2019. YSRCP won in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election with 151 seats of the total 175 seats, one of the landslide victories in the history of Andhra Pradesh.