12 Types Of Health Care Services Offered At YSR Village Clinics

AMARAVATI: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh launched the YSR Village Clinics a unique concept of taking healthcare facilities to the doorstep of people in the villages. These rural clinics would go a long way in creating health infrastructure at the grass-root level where the healthcare in the rural areas is currently being taken care of by Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

The government plans to set up as many as 10,032 YSR Village Clinics to take healthcare to the villages. They are attached to the village secretariats and each clinic covers a population of 2,500. As of now, there are 1,032 Village Clinics across the State.

Each rural/village clinic will comprise Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs) who have completed B.Sc. Nursing and Certificate Programme in Community Health (CPCH), along with an Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM). Even ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers would report to the rural clinics.

The main task of the staff at the village clinic is to provide 12 basic medical services and 14 types of basic diagnostic tests, and 65 types of medicines will be stored at the clinic. Further, 67 types of basic medical equipment will be available in these clinics, apart from telemedicine services.

The 12 types of health care services available at the YSR Village Clinics are:

Medical services required for the care of pregnant women and children Newborn and neonatal health care services Childhood and adolescent phase health care services Family planning, contraceptive services, and other reproductive health care services Infectious Disease Management under National Health Programs ‌ General outpatient care for serious, general ailments and minor ailments Screening, prevention, control and management of infectious diseases Precautions for general ophthalmic (eye problems), ENT problems Basic oral health care Treatment and palliative health care services for the elderly Emergency medical services for burns and trauma Screening for mental diseases, basic treatment, how to alleviate mental health problems, and also creating awareness about yoga among patients to help them achieve mental peace and calm

As part of the Nadu-Nedu program, the government is spending Rs 1,692 crore on the construction of buildings for village clinics and repairs to existing buildings.

Also Read: Jal Jeevan Mission Is On Track In AP: Minister Ramachandra Reddy At Bengaluru Conference