12 Sagarmala projects in AP: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: Under Sagarmala scheme, 12 project proposals made by the Andhra Pradesh government and Visakhapatnam Port Trust have been undertaken for implementation, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said. While replying to a query posed by the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy, the minister said Rs 412 crore have been allocated under the Sagarmala scheme for the current financial year.

Sarbananda Sonowal said the funds would be allocated under financial assistance to major ports, non-major ports, state governments, state maritime boards and other government agencies undertaking Sagarmala projects. The funds would be released in three tranches depending on the progress of the project, he added.

The Minister said five projects out of the projects undertaken under the Sagarmala scheme in Andhra Pradesh have been completed so far. He said construction work on a passenger jetty on Vijayawada Bhavani Island, construction work on a fishing harbour at Juvvaladinne in Nellore district and the second phase of the Skill Development Program in the coastal districts were in progress.

The Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways also said that the improvement of infrastructure at Kakinada Anchorage Port, improvement of existing jetty at Kakinada and development of seaplane jetty, construction of passenger jetty at Bhimunipatnam and construction of passenger jetty at Kalingapatnam will be completed within two years.