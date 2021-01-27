12 Passengers Severely Injured In Road Accident In Vizag

Around 12 passengers of a private bus suffered injuries as the bus had hit the concrete blocks that have been placed on the side of the road. The private bus was travelilng from Visakhapatnam to Bhuvaneshwar and reportedly all the passengers were from Odisha. The incident took place on the early hours of Tuesday. It has been learned that the mishap occurred when all the passengers were asleep.

Going into the details, the bus departed from Vizag on Monday night and it is going on a high speed. Suddenly, at Ichchapuram bypass route, the driver of the vehicle might have dozed off as it is generally the time one tends to feel asleep and the accident happened. Most of the passengers were asleep when the accident happened, hence they don't know the exact reason.

The injured have been rushed to Ichchapuram government hospital. In the accident, among 12 passengers, four have been severely injured and they have been rushed to Odisha Brahmapura hospital for better treatment. SI Satyanarayana filed a case and is investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the accident.