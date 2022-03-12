AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said considering the holy books Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Qur’an as the party's manifesto, the YSRCP government is surging ahead in several areas. The ruling YSRCP celebrated its 12th formation day on Saturday by hoisting party flags, cutting cakes and organising various service activities across the state.

Taking to Twitter, YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, " By God's grace and people's blessings we have stepped into the 12th year today. Treating the manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Qur’an, we could bring in revolutionary changes in every household in education, economic and social fields. Our goals are being achieved...which are vouched by our victories''.

దేవుని దయ, ప్రజలందరి చల్లని దీవెనలతో నేడు 12వ ఏట అడుగుపెడుతున్నాం. మేనిఫెస్టోయే భగవద్గీత, బైబిల్, ఖురాన్‌గా భావించి ప్రతి ఇంటా విద్య, ఆర్థిక, సామాజిక విప్లవాలకు దారులు తీస్తున్నాం. మన లక్ష్యాలు సాకారం అవుతున్నాయి.. మన విజయాలు సాక్ష్యాలుగా నిలుస్తున్నాయి! — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 12, 2022

The YSRCP Party that emerged with birth pangs of turmoil and braving difficult times has emerged as a fighter and conqueror vanquishing adversaries under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and stands as the undisputed entity with the overwhelming mandate of people who are witnessing welfare activities in the state like never before.

The formation day celebrations were held on a grand scale at the party central office. The Government Advisor ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy hoisted the Party flag and paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said YSRCP has fulfilled the aspirations of millions of people. He said the Party is gaining popularity because it is competing in service rather than power politics.

Stating the foundation towards the four important pillars of development was laid in the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sajjala said the Chief Minister has brought revolutionary changes in the education and health sectors. Adding that during the YSRCP regime, all sections of the society including BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities were politically empowered, he said the government is working towards women empowerment in the state.

The Government Advisor further said MLAs giving a reference for admission in government schools is a real improvement in the public education system in the state and added that the students' enrollment ratio has increased while the dropout ratio is decreasing due to the revolutionary steps taken by the Chief Minister. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said despite financial constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister has been implementing all the welfare schemes and added that more than Rs 1.20 lakh crore has been given directly to the people through DBT schemes. He slammed the opposition TDP for its false propaganda against the government’s welfare activities and directed the party cadre to remain alert to the designs of rivals.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Dharmana Krishna Das, MP Mopidevi Venkatramana, MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, Abbaiah Chowdary, MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, DC Govinda Reddy, Janga Krishna Murthy, Duvvada Srinivas, Ummareddy Vemkateswarulu, Lella Appi Reddy, Pothula Sunitha, Telugu Akademi Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi and others were present on the occasion.