11 Patients Die At Tirupati Ruia After O2 Disruption, CM YS Jagan Orders Probe

TIRUPATI: At least eleven patients died and the condition of five others was stated to be critical, after the oxygen supply was disrupted for a brief period at the SVR Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati, on Monday evening.

As per the hospital authorities, there were only 11 deaths, but victims alleged that the fatalities score might double. Chittoor District Collector Hari Narayanan told that the oxygen tanker coming to the hospital from Chennai was delayed. The authorities in the meantime used bulk cylinders to supply oxygen to patients who were on ventilators in the ICU.

"The incident happened around 8 PM. Due to oxygen pressure issues, 11 patients who were on ventilator lost their lives in just five minutes. The situation was brought under control as the oxygen tanker arrived," the Collector said.

After the incident, around 30 doctors were working to stabilise the health of other patients. He further said another tanker arrived with an additional oxygen supply and the situation was brought under control. Out of the 700 oxygen beds in the hospital, the oxygen supply was disrupted in one of the wards when the authorities were trying to refill supply oxygen using bulk cylinders. Chaotic scenes were witnessed as the anxious relatives of patients argued with the authorities. Amid these hard situations, doctors tried their best to save lives.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of patients. He ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked the officials to take proper measures to not repeat such tragedies. He instructed the officials to monitor the oxygen supply situation in all hospitals across the State. He directed the officials to have focus on maintenance and not merely on oxygen transportation and supply.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas spoke to the hospital superintendent Dr Bharathi and inquired about the incident. She informed him that the condition of five patients was serious. Outside the hospital, relatives broke down upon learning the news of the death of their loved ones.