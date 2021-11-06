108 Ambulance Services Increased Drastically In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government is coming up with new initiatives to help the people. In the state, the number of people using 108 ambulance services has been increased. There was only one ambulance for 1.19 lakh people in the past, but after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister of the state, the number of ambulances increased - There is an ambulance for every 74,609 members. This has led to a significant increase in the number of people using the services of ambulances.

From July 2020 to August 2021, a total of 10.77 lakh people have been benefited from '108' services. Most of the COVID-19 patients and pregnant women used ambulance services. Before new ambulances came into existence, an average of 6.33 lakh emergency services were registered but now the number increased to 10.77 lakh. Of these, 54 percent were men and 46 percent were women. Over 1.10 lakh road accident victims were rushed to hospitals in ambulances.

In the last 14 months, a total of 6.62 lakh people have been shifted to hospitals with oxygen support. In the Chittoor district, a total of 72,000 have been benefitted. In the Anantapur district, more than 67,000 people went to hospitals in 108 services with the help of oxygen. Out of 10.77 lakh beneficiaries, most of them are under 30 years of age.