108 Ambulance Contract Workers Thank Andhra CM Ys Jagan

The members of the Andhra Pradesh 108 Services contract employees union thanked AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the initiative to address the problems of ambulance employees.

Union president B. Kiran Kumar said in a statement on Friday that the union had held talks with the management of Aurobindo and the management gave a green signal to resolve the problems being faced by the employees. He said that the management had agreed to inter-district transfers, changes in salary structure, and setting up the grievances cell at the district level. He expressed happiness and said that they have discussed various issues with the Aurobindo management.

On July 1st, AP CM YS Jagan announced a hike in the wages for the employees working under 108 health care services. Now, the ambulance drivers are getting revised salaries. He also announced a salary hike for emergency medical technicians.

The 108 ambulances will reach the spot within 15 minutes of making a call in the urban areas and it will come in 20 minutes in rural areas.