TIRUPATI: For the first time in Andhra Pradesh a woman aged above 100 years gets recovered from the coronavirus. A 101-year-old woman, Mangamma completely recovered from the COVID-19 discharged from the hospital in Tirupati On Saturday.

According to reports, P Mangamma (101) from Tirupati town, was tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. She was immediately admitted in the isolation ward of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) for treatment, SVIMS is a part of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Medical College State COVID hospital. She has undergone treatment for the COVID-19 in the hospital for a few weeks and doctors have treated her with special care.

SVIMS superintendent Dr R Ram said that Mangamma had recovered from the deadly virus as the doctors had given her special care. He even said that she faced the virus with will power and never lost hope during the treatment, and co operated with the doctors for treatment. The doctor touched the feet of the woman, during the time of her discharge.

Doctor said that she stands as an example for all to face the COVID-19 virus with will power, and to those who feel that they have lost everything in life if they get infected with COVID-19. The relatives of Mangamma, thanked the doctors of SVIMS, and they have also expressed gratitude to director and vice chancellor Dr B Vengamma for providing special care while treating her.

On Saturday, Chittoor district, reported 300 new COVID-19 cases. Currently there are 2,895 active cases in Chittoor. It has recorded 73 deaths from COVID-19 so far.

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh reported 7,813 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 88,671. As many as 52 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. This takes the total coronavirus fatality count in the state to 985.

A total of 43,255 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals till date. Currently there are 44,431 active COVID-19 cases in the state.