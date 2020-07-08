IDUPULAPAYA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a book, Naalo...Naatho YSR (Within me...With me YSR), a compilation of memoirs of YS Vijayamma, on the occasion of Late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary on Wednesday. Earlier, YS Jagan, along with his family members, paid rich tributes to his legendary father at the YSR Ghat.

Speaking after unveiling the book, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the book was written commemorating his father's birth anniversary to portray the way his mother viewed YSR. “YSR was renowned as a towering political leader. My mother unveils his greatness in this wonderful book,” he said.

YS Vijayamma speaking about the book, said, “I wanted to write about his humanity and also his commitment to keep his word. He had lit up the lives of many. I have seen that. His every step was the beginning of an idea, His word is an assurance, He is known for his credibility, His word and his signature have propped up many lives. Me and my children have learned many things from the life of YSR. I want everyone to know the life of YSR and follow his spirit, YS Vijayamma said.

YS Sharmila said that Dr YSR is an inspiration and appealed to everyone to read ‘Naalo..Naatho YSR’ book.