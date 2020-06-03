AMARAVATI: In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a re-survey of all lands across the state. It has also given its directions for the allocation of ‘Bhudhar’ number for every bit of land on the lines of ‘Aadhar’ number (Unique Identification Number) to conduct the re-survey of lands. For this, it proposed the use of modern technology and a Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) to get accurate results.

Revenue Secretary Usha Rani issued a Government Order to this effect on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the survey settlement director has requested the state government for administrative clearance for the Rs 200.15 crores allocated in the current fiscal year’s budget to take up the pilot project in the first phase in Jaggaiahpet of Krishna district. The pilot project is designed to be taken up using CORS technology. He sought permission for the procurement of some instruments for conducting the re-survey and also the release of funds allocated for the conduct of re-survey of lands under phase-I and phase-II.

Responding to the survey director, the government has sanctioned the funds and also ordered that the re-survey of lands be taken up with minimal expenditure and without any lapses in measurements.