‌AP Govt Sends Legal Notices To Chandrababu, Ramoji, Radhakrishna

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to initiate legal action against Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu for indulging in falsehood with the sole intention of tarnishing its image and two Telugu dailies, Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi, for publishing stories with baseless accusations.

The government on Friday issued notices to Chandrababu Naidu for making defamatory statements and Ushodaya Enterprises founder-director Ch Ramoji Rao and Ushodaya Publications editor M Nageswara Rao for publishing them in Eenadu daily newspaper.

The legal notice demanded unconditional apology from the three and have the same published in the newspaper or face a criminal prosecution. The notices were issued over Naidu's allegations about the supply of sand and a contract for supplying bags for the distribution of essential commodities under the PDS.

In another legal notice, the state government sought apology from Chandrababu Naidu, Ramoji Rao and Vemuri Radhakrishna of Andhra Jyothi for malicious statements over the mining leases given to Saraswati Power in Guntur district. Just as Chandrababu Naidu alleged, the two Telugu dailies also published stories claiming that the state government has extended the mining leases for Saraswati Power in Dachepalli of Guntur district for 50 years in violation of norms just because it is owned by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Principal Secretary Mines, Industries and Commerce, Gopala Krishna Dwivedi said that the government had issued GO for expanding lease for 50 years to the Saraswati Power and Industries in Guntur in accordance with the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regualtion) Ammendement Act, 2015.

He also said that Chandrababu made defamotory comments on government though he had know about the issued GO in accordance with the act.He also said that the they were issued notices to Chandrababu Naidu, Ramoji Rao and Vemuri Radhakrishna to sought apologies. He further stated that the government had issued orders expanding mining leases to 31 companies in the state. Saraswati is one of them. All the orders issued in complaince with the act.

He further added that the one daily had published the rejoinder but it was not satisfactory and another has not published rejoinder.

