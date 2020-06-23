VIZIANAGARAM: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Srungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao tested positive for COVID-19 in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on June 22.

The MLA was suffering from coronavirus symptoms for the past two days and went to a hospital where he was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, June 22. This is the first case in the state where a legislator was tested positive for the virus.

According to reports, YSR Congress Party MLA had recently returned from the US and was under self-isolation for a few days. Along with the MLA, his personal security officer was also tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLA had earlier attended the AP Budget session last week. After he tested positive for COVID-19, all the ruling party MLAs were tested for coronavirus and were found negative for the virus.

Srinivasa Rao underwent coronavirus tests twice and tested negative for the virus after he returned from the US. State officials are tracing his primary contacts to conduct COVID-19 tests on them.

Recently, a personal security officer of the Dharmavaram YSRCP MLA died due to COVID-19. Officials said that at least eight people in the MLA’s office in Anantapur were infected with the virus. Following which MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy was kept under home quarantine.

In the neighbouring state of Telangana, three Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party MLAs were tested positive for the virus. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan were tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, six COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Vizianagaram district, with this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 90.

With a jump of 407 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state stood at 7,858 on Tuesday. The state's total reported cases stood at 462, which adds those from other states and countries. In Vizianagaram, one case was reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.